Technology Deals

6 Deals That Are the Lowest Price We've Seen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
6 Deals That Are the Lowest Price We've Seen
Image credit: Dell, Indochino, Microsoft, Samsung, and Lenovo
Content Provider
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The team at TechBargains has hand picked the 6 best deals you'll find. These prices are the best online and we doubt you will find it cheaper elsewhere.

1. Microsoft Band 2 GPS Fitness Watch + $100 Dell Gift Card for $199.99 (Orig $249.99)
With the included $100 gift card, you are effectively only paying $100 for this fitness tracker. Microsoft's Band 2 has features that outpace FitBits at the same price. It is equipped with 11 sensors to track your location over GPS, count steps, monitor heart rate and sleep quality, as well as calories burned. Other features you won't see on other watches include a UV monitor and barometer. The GPS tracking is often a premium feature you find in trackers over $150.

2. $375 Indochino Men's Custom Made Suits (Orig $699 or more)
Use code: TECHDEAL. This is one of the best deals Indochino offers as most of these suits retail for over $700. After you apply the coupon code all suits are $375. Indochino's suits fit very well and make you look sharp. If you are still wearing suit separates, then you can definitely up your suit game at Indochino with this great deal.

3. Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel Core i7 Quad-Core Desktop with 16GB RAM for $579 (Orig $1,102.99)
Use code DELLDT579 to drop the price down to $579. This is a fantastic deal for a workstation desktop for a home or office. It uses Intel's current generation Skylake processor and has a compact footprint with a sleek design. It's the perfect balance of price and performance particularly for small business users as it includes the bonus of Windows 7 Pro (with a license for Windows 10). This makes it easy to maintain on existing IT Networks.

4. Lenovo X1 Carbon 2.6lb Ultra Portable Laptop $888.30 (Orig $1269)
Use 30% code: SAV30THINKPAD. This 30% coupon from Lenovo is one of their best ThinkPad deals they offer all year round. It discounts most ThinkPads 30% off and includes discounts on any upgrades you select. It is the perfect opportunity to get business class workstations that are sleek, durable and just flat out work at a discount. Our favorite is the X1 Carbon which is uber light at only 2.6lbs, has a great 1080p display and has a fantastic battery life. Perfect for those who travel or commute with their laptops. 

5. Samsung UN50KU6300 50" 4K LED LCD HDTV (2016 Model) + $175 Dell Gift Card $599 
This is the same low price everywhere but Dell ups the ante by including a huge $175 gift card, effectively discounting the TV to $425. This is a steal for a 4K ultra HD TV and you can even use this as a huge computer display. It can accurately display images and supports 4:4:4 Chroma subsampling. Your 4K content will be clear and colors bright especially on a computer. This is also perfect timing if you are looking to upgrade for the Olympics.

6. Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Orig $99.99)
This was one of the most popular deals on Black Friday and during Amazon's Prime Day. You may have seen a similar technology on those As Seen On TV commercials, however this electric pressure cooker is not only less expensive, but it also gets way better reviews. We own one of these ourselves and if you want to eat healthy or follow a paleo diet, then this is an excellent technique to make a lot of soups, stews or braise meats.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology Deals

How to Supe Up Your Car, No Matter Your Budget

Technology Deals

5 Electronics Deals That Are Better Than You'll See on Black Friday

How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires