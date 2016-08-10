6 Deals That Are the Lowest Price We've Seen

August 10, 2016 4 min read

1. Microsoft Band 2 GPS Fitness Watch + $100 Dell Gift Card for $199.99 (Orig $249.99)

With the included $100 gift card, you are effectively only paying $100 for this fitness tracker. Microsoft's Band 2 has features that outpace FitBits at the same price. It is equipped with 11 sensors to track your location over GPS, count steps, monitor heart rate and sleep quality, as well as calories burned. Other features you won't see on other watches include a UV monitor and barometer. The GPS tracking is often a premium feature you find in trackers over $150.

2. $375 Indochino Men's Custom Made Suits (Orig $699 or more)

Use code: TECHDEAL. This is one of the best deals Indochino offers as most of these suits retail for over $700. After you apply the coupon code all suits are $375. Indochino's suits fit very well and make you look sharp. If you are still wearing suit separates, then you can definitely up your suit game at Indochino with this great deal.

3. Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel Core i7 Quad-Core Desktop with 16GB RAM for $579 (Orig $1,102.99)

Use code DELLDT579 to drop the price down to $579. This is a fantastic deal for a workstation desktop for a home or office. It uses Intel's current generation Skylake processor and has a compact footprint with a sleek design. It's the perfect balance of price and performance particularly for small business users as it includes the bonus of Windows 7 Pro (with a license for Windows 10). This makes it easy to maintain on existing IT Networks.

4. Lenovo X1 Carbon 2.6lb Ultra Portable Laptop $888.30 (Orig $1269)

Use 30% code: SAV30THINKPAD. This 30% coupon from Lenovo is one of their best ThinkPad deals they offer all year round. It discounts most ThinkPads 30% off and includes discounts on any upgrades you select. It is the perfect opportunity to get business class workstations that are sleek, durable and just flat out work at a discount. Our favorite is the X1 Carbon which is uber light at only 2.6lbs, has a great 1080p display and has a fantastic battery life. Perfect for those who travel or commute with their laptops.

5. Samsung UN50KU6300 50" 4K LED LCD HDTV (2016 Model) + $175 Dell Gift Card $599

This is the same low price everywhere but Dell ups the ante by including a huge $175 gift card, effectively discounting the TV to $425. This is a steal for a 4K ultra HD TV and you can even use this as a huge computer display. It can accurately display images and supports 4:4:4 Chroma subsampling. Your 4K content will be clear and colors bright especially on a computer. This is also perfect timing if you are looking to upgrade for the Olympics.

6. Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Orig $99.99)

This was one of the most popular deals on Black Friday and during Amazon's Prime Day. You may have seen a similar technology on those As Seen On TV commercials, however this electric pressure cooker is not only less expensive, but it also gets way better reviews. We own one of these ourselves and if you want to eat healthy or follow a paleo diet, then this is an excellent technique to make a lot of soups, stews or braise meats.

