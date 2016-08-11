Elon Musk

Forget Solar Panels -- Elon Musk Wants to Build Solar Roofs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Tesla is getting into the roofing business. Well, sort of. 

CEO Elon Musk joined SolarCity's second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Musk is chairman of SolarCity, but Tesla is also in the process of buying the company in a deal worth $2.6 billion.

During the call, SolarCity's CEO Lyndon Rive, who is also Musk's cousin, said that SolarCity has plans to reveal two new products by the end of the year. Musk, though, elaborated and said that at least one of those new products is a solar roof. 

"It's a solar roof, as opposed to modules on a roof," Musk said.

Rive confirmed that the company was indeed going to roll out a roofing integrated product.

"I think this is really a fundamental part of achieving differentiated product strategy, where you have a beautiful roof. It's not a thing on the roof. It is the roof, which is a quite difficult engineering challenge and not something that is available anywhere else," Musk said.

Rive added that there are about five million new roofs installed every year just in the US, and that the new product will be focused on the new roof market. 

Musk said that it also won't cannibalize the existing SolarCity product because if a person's current roof is nearing replacement, a person wouldn't put modules on it. However, if they are in the market for a new roof, they could opt to get an updated roof that has solar capabilities built right in. 

"So there huge market that is sort of inaccessible to SolarCity because people know they are going to have to replace the roof and you don't want to put solar panels on a roof you know you are going to replace," Musk said. "However, if your roof is nearing end of life and you have to get a new roof anyway... so why not have a solar roof that is better in many other ways as well."

Musk likened the new product to a Tesla car. He said the customer will be given custom preferences and then sent to the customer as a kit so that it can be installed. 

The timing of the product release is interesting, considering the merger between the two companies is expected to be complete by the end of the fourth quarter. 

Musk has not been shy about his plans to venture into solar energy.

In July, he published Tesla's "Master Plan Part Deux" and said that the merger of the two companies would "create a smoothly integrated and beautiful solar-roof-with-battery product that just works, empowering the individual as their own utility, and then scale that throughout the world. One ordering experience, one installation, one service contact, one phone app."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Elon Musk

Elon Musks Teases New Teslas That Talk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Did a Dad-Dance Striptease at Tesla's New Factory

Elon Musk

Filings: In 2016, the Future of Elon Musk's Empire Was In Peril. He Had a Desperate Plan to Save It.