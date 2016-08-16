Entrepreneur Lending

Announcing Entrepreneur Lending Powered by CAN Capital

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Announcing Entrepreneur Lending Powered by CAN Capital
Image credit: Entrepreneur Lending
CEO, Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many entrepreneurs, financing is a major roadblock to reaching their business goals. Thankfully, today’s economic landscape offers a wealth of options.

As the premier media source for and about small-business owners, and after nearly 40 years of this dedicated coverage, we at Entrepreneur have become experts in the distinct challenges our audience faces. We are particularly attuned to entrepreneurial pain points – finance being a prominent one – and showcase as many solutions and resources to overcome them as possible.

Our newest partnership with CAN Capital has allowed us to become a solutions-provider ourselves. Together we’ve launched Entrepreneur Lending powered by CAN Capital, an exclusive funding center for small-business owners looking to open new locations, purchase inventory or equipment, hire new employees or fulfill other business needs.

We created this program because we truly believe it can help our readers grow their businesses. Entrepreneur Lending’s quick access to working capital will be a game-changer for entrepreneurs who need it. Its streamlined application process is a small time investment that can easily fit into their busy schedules. And with CAN Capital’s reputable history of serving small business owners, our partnership with them is a natural fit.

Our editorial team will continue to feature finance content on topics beyond Entrepreneur Lending across our media platforms as we always have. These unbiased insights about loans from other banks, crowdfunding, personal assets and more each have their own advantages that are essential to understanding today’s multifaceted business financing prospects. Covering the spectrum of accurate and relevant information is an important part of our mission to support the small-business community and integral to the integrity of our brand.

If we know anything about entrepreneurs, it’s that they embrace alternative ways of doing things. It is this mindset that fuels their pursuit of running their own businesses and has motivated our launch of an alternative funding resource. Entrepreneur Lending is a viable option worth exploring among the many that are currently out there. For us at Entrepreneur, it is an actionable – and exciting – way for our brand to be along for the ride on our readers’ journeys to success.

To learn more about the funding solutions available, click here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

COVID-19 Will Fuel the Next Wave of Innovation

Crisis Management

Coronavirus: Best Practices for Working From Home, According to a Six-Figure Social Media Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How to Boost Your Immune System During the Coronavirus Outbreak