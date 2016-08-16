Announcing Entrepreneur Lending Powered by CAN Capital

August 16, 2016 2 min read

For many entrepreneurs, financing is a major roadblock to reaching their business goals. Thankfully, today’s economic landscape offers a wealth of options.

As the premier media source for and about small-business owners, and after nearly 40 years of this dedicated coverage, we at Entrepreneur have become experts in the distinct challenges our audience faces. We are particularly attuned to entrepreneurial pain points – finance being a prominent one – and showcase as many solutions and resources to overcome them as possible.

Our newest partnership with CAN Capital has allowed us to become a solutions-provider ourselves. Together we’ve launched Entrepreneur Lending powered by CAN Capital, an exclusive funding center for small-business owners looking to open new locations, purchase inventory or equipment, hire new employees or fulfill other business needs.

We created this program because we truly believe it can help our readers grow their businesses. Entrepreneur Lending’s quick access to working capital will be a game-changer for entrepreneurs who need it. Its streamlined application process is a small time investment that can easily fit into their busy schedules. And with CAN Capital’s reputable history of serving small business owners, our partnership with them is a natural fit.

Our editorial team will continue to feature finance content on topics beyond Entrepreneur Lending across our media platforms as we always have. These unbiased insights about loans from other banks, crowdfunding, personal assets and more each have their own advantages that are essential to understanding today’s multifaceted business financing prospects. Covering the spectrum of accurate and relevant information is an important part of our mission to support the small-business community and integral to the integrity of our brand.

If we know anything about entrepreneurs, it’s that they embrace alternative ways of doing things. It is this mindset that fuels their pursuit of running their own businesses and has motivated our launch of an alternative funding resource. Entrepreneur Lending is a viable option worth exploring among the many that are currently out there. For us at Entrepreneur, it is an actionable – and exciting – way for our brand to be along for the ride on our readers’ journeys to success.

