Startup Basics

Want to Open a Bakery? Keep These Expert Tips in Mind.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Want to Open a Bakery? Keep These Expert Tips in Mind.
Image credit: Pixabay.com
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've ever dreamed of running a bakery, these experts have hard-won advice to share.  

Joanne Chang
Owner, Flour Bakery + Cafe, Boston

Get experience first. "If you want to open a bakery, go work in a bakery. Baking is the easy part.”

$38,350. That’s the cost of the eight-month Pastry & Baking Arts program at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education. Save it. Real-world experience will teach you payroll, ordering, inventory and all the other important stuff. “Learn these aspects on someone else’s dollar, not your own,” Chang says.

Kevin Gardner
Co-owner, Five Points Bakery and Toast Café, Buffalo

Find your balance. "Don’t sacrifice your personal happiness for your bakery, or you will lose both.”

Our experts say you’ll need...

  • License. Food handler’s or distributor’s license, depending on your state. Selling online? Check the FDA’s labeling regulations.
  • Commercial equipment. It adds up. Lower your overhead by finding used stuff at auctions and liquidation sales.
  • Space. To start, rent space hourly in a commercial commissary until you get a handle on ingredient costs and market demand.

Dominique Ansel
Owner, Dominique Ansel Bakery, New York, Tokyo, London

New ideas. "You must innovate so there’s always something new for guests to discover.”

Six to eight weeks. That’s how often Ansel changes his menu. Highlight what you do well but don’t be hemmed in by it, or customers will consider you a one-trick shop.

Pick It Up: Start Your Own Restaurant and More: Pizzeria, Coffeehouse, Deli, Bakery, Catering Business by The Staff at Entrepreneur Media and Rich Mintzer | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble

Average baker’s salary, by state: 

“Baking is nothing like what you see on TV,” says Chang. “Hours are long, pay is low and the work is extremely physical. Your nights, weekends and holidays are gone forever.” Here, what a baker can expect to make across the country, according to data culled from the American Bakers Association.

Alabama $50,567
Alaska $50,171
Arizona $47,614
Arkansas $46,128
California $51,779
Colorado $46,459
Connecticut $61,854
Delaware $37,690
District of Columbia $54,695
Florida $39,359
Georgia $57,221
Hawaii $38,551
Idaho $38,003
Illinois $61,013
Indiana $47,995
Iowa $48,383
Kansas $45,260
Kentucky $50,343
Louisiana $39,943
Maine $37,080
Maryland $51,266
Massachusetts $48,463
Michigan $49,034
Minnesota $58,751
Mississippi $34,521
Missouri $49,305
Montana $34,391
Nebraska $46,613
Nevada $43,342
New Hampshire $39,347
New Jersey $58,385
New Mexico $38,898
New York $47,708
North Carolina $46,487
North Dakota $43,243
Ohio $47,008
Oklahoma $44,861
Oregon $49,262
Pennsylvania $50,476
Rhode Island $35,197
South Carolina $43,685
South Dakota $43,362
Tennessee $52,298
Texas $46,286
Utah $44,073
Vermont $42,999
Virginia $53,125
Washington $53,456
West Virginia $35,401
Wisconsin $41,789
Wyoming $29,424

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startup Basics

The 3-Step Startup Journey

Startup Basics

50 Signs You Need to Start Your Own Business

Startup Basics

Explore Startup Investing Beyond Silicon Valley