Want to Open a Bakery? Keep These Expert Tips in Mind.

If you've ever dreamed of running a bakery, these experts have hard-won advice to share.

Joanne Chang

Owner, Flour Bakery + Cafe, Boston

Get experience first. "If you want to open a bakery, go work in a bakery. Baking is the easy part.”

$38,350. That’s the cost of the eight-month Pastry & Baking Arts program at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education. Save it. Real-world experience will teach you payroll, ordering, inventory and all the other important stuff. “Learn these aspects on someone else’s dollar, not your own,” Chang says.

Kevin Gardner

Co-owner, Five Points Bakery and Toast Café, Buffalo

Find your balance. "Don’t sacrifice your personal happiness for your bakery, or you will lose both.”

Our experts say you’ll need...

License. Food handler’s or distributor’s license, depending on your state. Selling online? Check the FDA’s labeling regulations.

Commercial equipment. It adds up. Lower your overhead by finding used stuff at auctions and liquidation sales.

Space. To start, rent space hourly in a commercial commissary until you get a handle on ingredient costs and market demand.

Dominique Ansel

Owner, Dominique Ansel Bakery, New York, Tokyo, London

New ideas. "You must innovate so there’s always something new for guests to discover.”

Six to eight weeks. That’s how often Ansel changes his menu. Highlight what you do well but don’t be hemmed in by it, or customers will consider you a one-trick shop.

Average baker’s salary, by state:

“Baking is nothing like what you see on TV,” says Chang. “Hours are long, pay is low and the work is extremely physical. Your nights, weekends and holidays are gone forever.” Here, what a baker can expect to make across the country, according to data culled from the American Bakers Association.

Alabama $50,567

Alaska $50,171

Arizona $47,614

Arkansas $46,128

California $51,779

Colorado $46,459

Connecticut $61,854

Delaware $37,690

District of Columbia $54,695

Florida $39,359

Georgia $57,221

Hawaii $38,551

Idaho $38,003

Illinois $61,013

Indiana $47,995

Iowa $48,383

Kansas $45,260

Kentucky $50,343

Louisiana $39,943

Maine $37,080

Maryland $51,266

Massachusetts $48,463

Michigan $49,034

Minnesota $58,751

Mississippi $34,521

Missouri $49,305

Montana $34,391

Nebraska $46,613

Nevada $43,342

New Hampshire $39,347

New Jersey $58,385

New Mexico $38,898

New York $47,708

North Carolina $46,487

North Dakota $43,243

Ohio $47,008

Oklahoma $44,861

Oregon $49,262

Pennsylvania $50,476

Rhode Island $35,197

South Carolina $43,685

South Dakota $43,362

Tennessee $52,298

Texas $46,286

Utah $44,073

Vermont $42,999

Virginia $53,125

Washington $53,456

West Virginia $35,401

Wisconsin $41,789

Wyoming $29,424