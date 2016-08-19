Twitter

Twitter Suspended 360,000 Accounts for 'Promotion of Terrorism'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter Inc. has shut down 360,000 accounts for threatening or promoting terrorist acts since the middle of 2015, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The microblogging platform has previously come under fire from Washington and third-party groups for not doing enough to stop accounts linked to Islamic State militants.

But, since February, it has suspended an additional 235,000 accounts, after halting 125,000 accounts since the middle of 2015, most of which were related to Islamic State.

Twitter said its daily suspensions of terrorism-linked accounts have jumped 80 percent since last year and that it has reduced its response time.

Watchdog groups praised Twitter's swift response to online celebrations from Islamic extremists glorifying a July truck attack in Nice, France, that killed more than 80 people.

The company relies primarily on user reports to identify offending accounts, and said it has increased the size of the team reviewing reports.

Although it says an algorithm cannot identify extremist propaganda, it relies on spam-fighting tools to help identify repeat offenders, including those who create new accounts when they are suspended.

"Our work is not done," the blog post said, adding: "Our efforts continue to drive meaningful results, including a significant shift in this type of activity off of Twitter."

(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bernadette Baum)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Will Probably 'Never Do' An Edit Button

Twitter

How to Leverage Twitter to Grow Your Brand and Find New Clients

Twitter

5 Unconventional Ways to Grow Your Business Using Twitter