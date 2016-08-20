The Pivotal Ages of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

August 20, 2016 1 min read

From college dropouts to talk show hosts, people are always talking about entrepreneurs who have made history. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey -- they’re all known for their massive successes, but did you ever wonder at what age they really earned their wealth?

From 23 years old to 52 -- the ages in which these successful people made their pivotal achievements is expansive. From humble beginnings to pure luck, the world’s wealthiest and most successful people remind us that determination, courage and perseverance can drive anyone -- at any age -- to achieve great success.

Check out Colonial Life's infographic below to uncover when and how the most successful people in the world made their first million dollars.