15 Daily Habits That Will Help You Get a Raise

August 23, 2016

As the cost of living rises, your current salary will seem to shrink, especially if you’re forced to go several years without a bump in pay. Businesses can go through economic slumps and if that’s the reason for your salary stagnation, it’s up to you whether you choose to wait it out. Maybe you’re getting other perks that make up for it. However, if your coworkers are still getting raises and you’re being skipped, it may be time to ask for one. Here are a few things you can do to boost your chances of getting a salary increase.

1. Arrive early.

If you’re an employee who shows up late every day, you may never get a raise. A study from the American Psychological Association found that early arrivers were perceived as more conscientious.

2. Have grace under pressure.

When the pressure’s on, how do you react? Supervisors tend to favor employees who can handle daily stresses without losing their cool.

3. Maintain a positive attitude.

With all other factors aside, employers favor workers who come to work each day with a positive and enthusiastic attitude, especially when compared to those who complain.

4. Avoid gossip.

It can be tempting to join your coworkers at the water cooler, but the boss pays attention to such things. Participating in gossip can give off the perception that you’re unprofessional.

5. Be productive.

Your daily work output can make a big difference if your supervisor is considering handing out raises. Find a way to focus throughout the day and get your work done ahead of deadline consistently.

6. Participate.

Be active, whether you’re part of a brainstorming session or networking at the annual Christmas party. If management sees you as a vital part of the team, you could be first in line for a salary increase.

7. Fix problems.

Problem solvers are vital members of any team, so try to be the go-to person whenever your boss needs a solution.

8. Add value.

If you want to add money to your paycheck, add to the value you’re bringing to your employer. Get certified or learn a new skill, then provide your employer an updated resume.

9. Be a team player.

Just how much do you help coworkers when they are experiencing trouble? As important as it is to stand out, it’s also important that your leaders see you as a team player.

10. Keep your boss updated.

You can be the hardest worker in the company and it won’t mean anything if your boss doesn’t realize it. Make it a habit to send regular status updates, especially if you’re working on an important long-term project.

11. Get along with others.

In addition to helping out your team members, avoid altercations at all costs. Even if you’re in the right, it’s just not worth it. Your boss will perceive you as a troublemaker if you can’t get along with others.

12. Dress professionally.

In a 2013 survey conducted by OfficeTeam, 80 percent of executives said clothing choices affect an employee’s chances of a promotion. Look clean, pressed, and well-dressed at all times.

13. Apply for promotions.

One of the best ways to get a raise is to move into a new position. Keep an eye out for promotional opportunities and apply when you qualify.

14. Ask.

If finances are strong at your company, don’t hesitate to ask. Mention your value to the company and provide strong reasons why you deserve one.

15. Know when to leave.

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, you’ve simply reached the end of the road with your current employer. If it’s clear you’re in a dead-end job, start looking for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Everyone can use a pay increase. While these tips won’t guarantee an immediate raise, they will help you build a long-term career with a company, complete with promotions and positive recognition. The goal is to create beneficial habits that will elevate you over the long term. In some instances, that may be even more gratifying than the extra money that comes with a raise.