Venture Capital

VC Funding's Gender Gap Is Hurting the Marketplace

There's no single reason why women-led companies struggle to secure VC investors. But for the first time, multiple platforms exist to help bridge the distance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
VC Funding's Gender Gap Is Hurting the Marketplace
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO at Cerius Executives
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's no secret women-led companies have a significantly harder time securing venture-capital funding than their male counterparts. Katherine Hays, cofounder and CEO of ad-tech startup Vivoom, said it perfectly: “Sometimes I believe if I were a 21-year-old male in a hoodie, Vivoom would have been even more appealing to VCs.” 

Numerous recent studies confirm these difficulties:

  • “About 38 percent of new businesses in this country are started by women but only between 2 percent and 6 percent of those founders receive VC funding,” says Wharton Business School professor Ethan Mollick.
  • “Companies with all-male management teams are over four times more likely to receive VC funding than businesses with even one woman on the team,” according to a 2014 study by Babson College.

While the gender disparity in venture capital is indisputable, the contributing factors and proposed solutions remain up for debate.

The VC decision-makers.

There is a demonstrated lack of diversity among venture capitalists. Early-stage investing long has been dominated by men, with very few women involved in the traditional model of networking, evaluating prospective investments and guiding portfolio companies.

Men constitute the vast majority of today's VCs. That's especially true for funds valued upward of $250 million: Only about 6 percent of those VC decision-makers are women. While these reports fail to reflect the presence of women in smaller VC firms, they still are indicative of the overall diversity problem within early-stage investing.

Wharton’s Ethan Mollick spells out why a predominantly male funding landscape can be (and has been) self-perpetuating: "If you share a gender, ethnicity or social background with someone else, you’re part of the same personal and professional network and are therefore more likely to [be inclined to want to work together]."

The VC capital process is highly dependent on networking, and there's little objective data to guide early-stage investment. This means decisions easily are swayed by personal preference, implicit bias and status quo.

Still, the number of female funders is on the rise, and the trend should bode well for female entrepreneurs. The Kauffman Foundation has found that “venture funds with women on their teams invest in women founders 70 percent of the time.”

Related: What if the Most Powerful People in Business Were Women?

The burden of proof.

Perceptions of a company’s founder and management team are crucial in evaluating a startup. In a fiercely competitive, high-risk landscape, anything short of uncompromising commitment leaves room for doubt. Female-led startups face an uphill battle to inspire confidence and win investors.

Successful startups demand entrepreneurs who are all in, and women are subject to second-guessing. More often than not, they're assumed to be less willing to sacrifice family and home life for their work. They're also assumed to be less inclined toward the hyperconfidence and self-promotion often associated with success. 

Faced with these presumptive attitudes, women do well to know their strengths. Female entrepreneurs have proved themselves exceptionally effective at noticing market opportunities, adapting to changes, innovating solutions, creating value and keeping costs low. Reports such as the 2015 Kauffman Index: Startup Activity suggest female entrepreneurs are the most adept at perceiving and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Follow Us: Women Entrepreneur on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Following the money.

It's widely recognized that if female entrepreneurs could leverage the same opportunities as their male counterparts, the job market and economy as a whole would see enormous benefits. Many efforts are underway to close the gender gap. 

  1. Online investment marketplace. One proven solution for women-led businesses is crowdfunding through the online marketplace. Platforms such as SeedInvest, CircleUp and MicroVentures all have reported a significantly higher percentage of investment in female founders. These platforms allow entrepreneurs to bypass traditional gatekeepers, access more diverse decision-makers and minimize the role bias plays.
  2. Accelerator + networking programs. A growing number of accelerator programs and organizations exist to connect women with the skills, training, mentoring, networks and capital needed to effectively launch and grow their businesses. Female entrepreneurs in high-growth sectors have a wide range of accelerators from which to choose. Among them are Women's Startup Lab, Springboard Enterprises, Dreamit Athena and EY Entrepreneurial Winning. In addition, numerous networking organizations exist to connect women to investors. These include AstiaVinetta Project, DWEN and Pipeline Angels.
  3. VC Firms backing women. PitchBook recently published a list of American VC firms that target women-led companies. Some, like Golden Seeds, cover all sectors. Others are more specific. For example, Women's Venture Capital Fund concentrates on digital media, sustainable products and services. The Female Founders Fund centers on the related industries of e-commerce, online marketplaces and web-enabled products and services. BBG Ventures primarily is interested in consumer internet and mobile startups, while BELLE Capital USA invests in digital health, IT and Clean Tech.

Related: A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising

These new platforms and organizations -- accelerators, networking groups and VC firms alike -- all are crucial to help female entrepreneurs access the human and financial resources they need to launch and grow their businesses. And as early-stage funding evolves to include a greater variety of decision-makers, it should become easier for women-led businesses to connect with investors.  

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Venture Capital

Startups Must Get Creative as Early-Stage Investors Shift to Larger Deals

Venture Capital

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem

Venture Capital

A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?