Twitter Makes it Easier for iOS Users to Tweet in the Dark

Image credit: Shutterstock
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Twitter wants you to tweet in the dark. Two months after it started testing a contrast-enhancing night mode (in addition to a host of other features) on its Android app, iOS users are now welcome to join the after-dark tweet party.

To enable the new function, you tap the gear icon found on the "Me" tab. You'll find the night mode toggle there, nested in alongside a slew of other settings. There doesn't appear to be a way to schedule it, though, so you'll have to toggle on and off whenever it gets dark (or when you're overcome by the urge to tweet your impressions of the movie you're watching, and can't wait until the credits roll).

Once enabled, night mode adds a dark tint to the background that surrounds everything below a user's background photo. To revert to the white background, you simply go back into the settings menu and toggle night mode off.

Twitter says the night mode is rolling out to iOS users today, but there's been no new version of its app since Aug. 18, so this is likely an over-the-air update. Indeed, it took a few restarts of the app for the feature to show up on my iPhone 6s. If you're experiencing something similar, be prepared to refresh the app several times before bedtime, lest you be stuck tweeting in harsh, white light.

If you'd rather not see disturbing content right before you nod off into dreamland, you can also enable another recent Twitter update: the quality filter. That will prevent you from seeing duplicate tweets or content that Twitter thinks is automated, which may cut down on instances of online harassment and bullying.

