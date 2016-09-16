Coaching Services

20 Signs You Might Need a New Franchise Coach

Conduct your due diligence on selecting a franchise coach helping you and beware of any of these warning signs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
20 Signs You Might Need a New Franchise Coach
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Author and Franchise Coach
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So, you’re thinking about owning your own franchise. That’s great. Even better -- you’ve realized there’s a lot about franchising you don’t know and you’ve partnered with a franchise coach to help you fill in the blanks and make a sound decision. A good franchise coach is similar to an effective sports coach -- they teach, guide, provide strategy advice -- then they trust you to play the game. A franchise coach’s job is to empower aspiring owners to make smart decisions when it comes to franchise ownership.

However, as with anything else, not all coaches are equally talented. How can you tell if a potential franchise coach will add real value to your exploration while respecting your personality and needs? Further, how can you determine if you are working with a true, professional franchise coach who is prioritizing your future as opposed to simply making a quick commission?

Related: Why Would a Successful Entrepreneur Hire a Coach?

Well, to find out, I spoke with five highly reputable franchise coaches who, like myself, are truly invested in coaching and empowering their clients. These franchise coaches listed 20 specific warning signs to help franchise prospects determine if it’s time to find a new coach. Here’s what they had to share:

Scott Jones.

  • The Mr. Wonderful -- Your franchise coach has an ego the size of a hot air balloon.
  • The Chatter Box -- Your franchise coach talks more than he listens.
  • The Cover Up -- Your franchise coach tells you the franchise has had lots of failures in the past but they now have a "new model."
  • The Sunday, No Funday -- Your franchise coach gets mad and yells at you because you don’t want a business that operates on Sunday.

Matt "The Franchise Guy" Stevens.

  • The “Oh, But You’re Special” -- Your franchise coach believes that a franchise with a high failure rate is OK for you because “you’re special.”
  • The By-The-Seat-of-Their-Pants -- You ask a question and then hear your franchise coach typing quickly into Google to find the answer.
  • The Combative Debater --  ask a question and your franchise coach provides a rapid-fire reply with all the reasons why you are wrong.
  • The Sneaky Recruiter -- Your franchise coach suggests you become a franchise coach too.

Jeff "The Franchise Matcher" Shafritz.

  • The Lost in Translation -- You say you want a business with professional, white collar employees that runs five days per-week and your franchise coach suggests Subway.
  • The Jump to Conclusions -- Your franchise coach starts to introduce you to the “perfect company” within 10 minutes of your first conversation.
  • The “It’s Not My Job” -- Your franchise coach introduces you to a laundry list of 20 franchises and asks you to choose one.
  • The “Can We Push to Tomorrow” -- Your franchise coach can only speak with you in the evening or on the weekend because he still has a "day job."

Related: The 8 Qualities You Need to Look for in a Business Coach

Melissa Lewis.

  • The Uninformed -- Your franchise coach doesn't know the difference between IFA and FDD.
  • The “Silver Bullet Sure Thing” -- Your franchise coach tells you the business is a “no-brainer.”
  • The “Let’s See if it Sticks” -- Your franchise coach registers you with lots of companies, “just in case.”
  • The Media Darling -- Your franchise coach advertises on billboards or has free “giveaways.”

Ray Fanning.

  • The Biased Recruiter -- Your franchise coach tells you, “This company is so good that I invested my own money in this franchise.”
  • The “Look Over Here” -- Your franchise coach tells you the ROI is “really much better than the FDD indicates.”
  • The Hometown Hero -- Your franchise coach only works locally and doesn’t know the national trends.
  • The Out of Their League -- Your franchise coach has no practical experience in franchising or business ownership.

Related Book: Franchise Your Business by Mark Siebert

Here’s the bottom line -- like any business or occupation, there are a ton of excellent, well-informed coaches out there… but there are also some pretenders. While we all recommend conducting your due diligence on franchise opportunities, I also recommend that you conduct due diligence on the franchise coach helping you through the process. And if you’re noticing any of the warning signs above, it’s probably time to fire your coach and find one that has your best interest in mind.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coaching Services

How To Remain Relevant in Your Shrinking Industry

Business Coaching

4 Steps for Growing Your Coaching Business to $1 Million a Year

Coaches

4 Crucial Qualities of Phenomenal Coaches