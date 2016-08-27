Meetings

The Recipe for Successful One-On-One Meetings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Recipe for Successful One-On-One Meetings
Image credit: Peopleimages | Getty Images
1 min read

No matter how busy you are, it’s vital to pay attention to your employees. Only about a quarter of employees feel satisfied with how their managers communicate an organization’s goals and strategies.

What’s the best way to change this? To encourage communication, develop healthy relationships and build a strong organization, try one-on-one meetings. In fact, 86 percent of highly engaged organizations conduct one-on-one meetings between managers and employees, according to research compiled by Quantum Workplace.

Creating a schedule, conducting a two-way conversation and setting goals will get you started on pursuing successful one-on-one meetings.

Check out Quantum Workplace’s infographic below to learn how you can prepare effective one-on-one meetings with your employees.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Meetings

Survey: Here's How U.S. Workers Really Feel About Meetings

Meetings

Organize Your Office More Efficiently With This Room-Booking Solution

Meetings

Make Screencasting for Demos and Meetings a Dream with HyperCam 5