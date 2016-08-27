The Recipe for Successful One-On-One Meetings

August 27, 2016 1 min read

No matter how busy you are, it’s vital to pay attention to your employees. Only about a quarter of employees feel satisfied with how their managers communicate an organization’s goals and strategies.

What’s the best way to change this? To encourage communication, develop healthy relationships and build a strong organization, try one-on-one meetings. In fact, 86 percent of highly engaged organizations conduct one-on-one meetings between managers and employees, according to research compiled by Quantum Workplace.

Creating a schedule, conducting a two-way conversation and setting goals will get you started on pursuing successful one-on-one meetings.

Check out Quantum Workplace’s infographic below to learn how you can prepare effective one-on-one meetings with your employees.