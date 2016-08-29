Siri

Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms
Image credit: PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Hey Siri, fluff my pillow and make sure I'm awake at 7 a.m. for my workout. And make me a coffee at 6:55 a.m. so I can wake up to that sweet aroma, slam it and run out the door. Now, tell me a bedtime story.

That's an ambitious list of tasks for Apple's digital assistant, but some vacationers will soon get a chance to have Siri serve as their digital butler if they're staying at either the Santa Clara or Boston Seaport Aloft Hotel. If you're in one of the hotel's new Siri-equipped rooms, you'll get an iPad to play around with that comes with a customized app that lets you control many of the room's options by yelling "Hey Siri."

 

"Forget the phrase 'at the touch of your fingertips.' Today's early adopter, hyper-connected global traveler wants a level of personalization unlike ever before, and that means being able to control their hotel experience with the sound of their voice. We're thrilled to be the first hotel brand to bring voice activation to our guests in this way, using Siri to control room temperature, lighting and more during their stay," said Brian McGuinness, global brand leader at Aloft Hotels, in a statement.

Personalized welcome screens on the aforementioned iPads will help guests familiarize themselves with what they can (and can't) do by yelling at Siri. It'll also be the way in which each guest (or one guest, speaking on behalf of the room's occupants) gets the iPad to recognize his or her voice for "Hey Siri" commands.

Once set up, guests will be able to use Siri to control their room's temperature (thanks to the room's HomeKit-enabled Ecobee thermostat), adjust the room's Philips Hue lighting, turn music on and off (so long as guests sign into their iTunes accounts on the iPad first) and figure out various attractions to visit around their particular hotel. It stands to reason that guests will also be able to use Siri for most of the conventional requests they might normally use Siri for: setting alarms, figuring out complex mathematics and other queries like that.

Aloft will reset the iPads upon checkout.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Siri

Apple Reportedly Planning to Release a Siri Speaker

Siri

Apple Expected to Showcase New Powers for Siri at Developer Event

Siri

Apple's Latest Experiment Means You May Never Have to Listen to Your Voicemails Again