Millennials

If You're Not Solving Somebody's Problem It's Time to Reconsider Why You're an Entrepreneur

The essence of entrepreneurship is building a business that helps people, not simply marketing anything likely to sell.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
If You're Not Solving Somebody's Problem It's Time to Reconsider Why You're an Entrepreneur
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let’s get a few things straight.

Talking about entrepreneurship, just to talk about entrepreneurship, and then selling a “private video series” at the end of the talking, isn’t actual entrepreneurship.

The purpose of entrepreneurship, while it certainly has a self-serving element to it, is primarily service to others. Embedded in all ethical businesses is an intrinsic element of social good, even if the owners profit wildly as a result. You see a problem that you can solve, you fix it for others at scale and, if you do it right, you’re rewarded. If you don’t solve the problem, the market will tell you. By not buying.

That’s entrepreneurship.

But these days, we have confused marketing for entrepreneurship. We’ve confused the whistle with the train. We’re all eating Hostess without the cream filling.

Related: 3 Beliefs You Must Drop To Be Successful

And the marketers got it backwards. Instead of identifying a real problem and fixing it, they’re creating problems that nobody had before, exaggerating the created problem and linking a lot of pain/FOMO to it, then charging to solve it.

Ugh.

This creates a sense of constant neuroses in the entrepreneurial community. It perpetuates the feeling that we are always in the dark. That we will never know what we are doing and that there will always be a guru whose robes we must cling to as we genuflect in awe of their unattainable achievements. “Teach me, wise one.”

This approach is highly profitable for people untroubled by preying on the confusion but it doesn’t make anything better. It makes money. And that’s the confusion: just because something makes money doesn't mean that it's useful. Or helpful. Or wise. (See: Bernie Madoff, Enron, et al.)

Related: 10 Things You Can Do to Boost Self-Confidence

If you’re going to make something, make something better for someone else.

Solve real problems. I have some good friends out there who are living this:

Maneesh Sethi literally created a magical device (Pavlok) from scratch that could be the most powerful habit changing device of the last century. Jordan and AJ Harbinger are teaching men (and women) how live on the edge and become the best versions of themselves at The Art of Charm.

Jon Goodman is writing books and creating programs to help the next generation of leaders how to get their clients into shape with the Personal Trainer Development Center.

They’re making things a LOT better for people. As a result, their lives are getting better, too. That’s what real entrepreneurs do. After all, what are you doing if you’re not making things better?

Screw the hype. Screw the facebook ads with stock photos of impossibly ripped, smiling couples high-fiving as they complete their 45-minute work day from the beach. Screw the textbook “hero’s journey” viral videos about guys who started with a few dollars and ended up in a garage full of exotic cars.

Related: 10 Ways Buying a Lamborghini Is an Investment in Your Business

Screw this inception of ideas about ideas about ideas. And if you can't make the lives of others better, then screw you too!

Solve a problem, or get out of the way for the people who can. You're hogging up our newsfeed.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Millennials

How to Market to Millennials in 2019

Millennials

5 Ways to Market to That Fickle Group Called Millennials

Millennials

How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate a Quarter-Life Crisis