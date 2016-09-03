Hey, You! Here's How You Can Be a Better Listener. (Infographic)

Whether you have to bite your tongue or put your phone on 'sleep mode,' don't just hear the words -- pay attention and process them.

There’s a difference between listening and hearing. Many of us think we’re good listeners, when in fact we’re probably just hearing the person next to us. Actively paying attention and processing the words spoken constitutes good listening.

If you find yourself constantly interrupting others, allowing your mind to wander or darting your attention to your phone or computer -- it’s likely you're a bad listener.

But don’t worry -- you can change that. Having great listening skills will help you engage with peers and build stronger relationships.

Check out CT Business Travel’s infographic to find out if you’re a good listener and learn some tips to improve.