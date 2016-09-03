Infographics

Hey, You! Here's How You Can Be a Better Listener. (Infographic)

Whether you have to bite your tongue or put your phone on 'sleep mode,' don't just hear the words -- pay attention and process them.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Hey, You! Here's How You Can Be a Better Listener. (Infographic)
Image credit: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Getty Images
1 min read

There’s a difference between listening and hearing. Many of us think we’re good listeners, when in fact we’re probably just hearing the person next to us. Actively paying attention and processing the words spoken constitutes good listening.  

If you find yourself constantly interrupting others, allowing your mind to wander or darting your attention to your phone or computer -- it’s likely you're a bad listener.

But don’t worry -- you can change that. Having great listening skills will help you engage with peers and build stronger relationships.

Check out CT Business Travel’s infographic to find out if you’re a good listener and learn some tips to improve.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.