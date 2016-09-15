Technology Deals

5 Electronics Deals That Are Better Than You'll See on Black Friday

From the iPhone 7, big-screen HDTVs and more, our friends at TechBargains have rounded up these can't-miss deals.
Image credit: Apple, Vizio, Dell, Amazon and Sony
Content Provider
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Our friends at TechBargains rounded up these awesome deals. Keep an eye out for the best of Black Friday deals from TechBargains here

60" Vizio D-Series 1080p 120hz LED Smart HDTV + $250 Dell Gift Card for $649.99 (Orig. $729.99)
It is a great time to get a new TV with baseball, football and basketball all overlapping over the new few months. This Vizio comes in at less than $700 for a 60" and includes a bonus $250 Dell gift card which you can use toward computers, electronics and more. You can even get the newest console and just pay the difference. Most of us don't need 4K or HDR as the technology is still fairly new and not fully supported unless you play games on the Xbox One S or PS4 or are willing to pay extra on your Netflix bill. This Vizio is a tremendous value and after the gift card you effectively pay only $400 for the TV. 

Of course if you do need a big-screen TV with 4K and HDR, then consider the 60" Samsung 4k UltraHD LED HDTV + $300 Bonus Dell Gift Card for $999.99. This is a great TV with strong Amazon rating and IGN recommended it as a low entry price to the world of 4K and HDR.

Amazon Fire HD6 Quad-Core Tablet (Certified Amazon Refurbished) $50.39 
Use code: TECHBAR10. If you are in need of a tablet, the Amazon Fire HD6 is on clearance for only $50. Although it is refurbished, it is Amazon certified to look like a new tablet and work the same. They back this up with a nice one-year warranty -- same as a new model. A $50 tablet can replace a lot of devices: a digital photo frame, a tablet you can pick up and use when you a do a DIY project or cook in the kitchen, or give it to your kids instead of draining or even breaking your phone.

Pre-Order Your iPhone 7
The iPhone 7 has been announced on the 9th pre-orders are already up. Deliveries start soon, so if you haven't pre-ordered yet you will want to now. Initial reports are that the 7 Plus has already sold out so if you were waiting on the newest generation you should order now if you want to get it sometime soon. Usually, these debut's of the iPhone are the best deals you can get until they start clearing them out. The wireless carriers are offering pretty similar deals: Trade in your iPhone 6 or 6s and you will get your iPhone 7 32GB FREE. If you were looking to switch carriers then now is the time to do it.

        T-Mobile: Pre-Order Here

        Verizon: Pre-Order Here

        AT&T Wireless: Pre-Order Here

        Sprint: Pre-Order Here

Dell Latitude 13 7000 Intel Core M 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ Detachable Keyboard for $499 (Orig. $999)
Use code: BONUS100. This is the lowest price we've seen and a PCMag's Editor's Choice for a premium detachable hybrid tablet. It weighs in at only 3.67 pounds and can be used either as a tablet or dock into a keyboard base to do some real typing. It has a 10-hour battery life making it perfect for all-day meetings or travel. As a business class laptop it includes a better than normal 3-year warranty with in-home or on-site service. This is an incredible price for a business class 2-in-1 laptop at 50 percent off.

Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty Bundle + $50 Dell Gift Card for $299.99
If you were waiting to get a PlayStation 4 then this is one of the best deals we've found. Not only can you play games, you can stream Netflix and watch Blu-rays. PlayStation just released an update that lets you play games in HDR just like the Xbox One S. With a "slim" version coming out this is a great deal to get a PlayStation 4, especially if you have no interest in VR. With the bonus $50 gift card you can easily buy upcoming games, a second controller, or anything else that Dell sells.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

