The Easy Way to Boost Your Employees' Well-Being

Turns out, feeling appreciated at work directly relates to productivity and purpose.

September 17, 2016 1 min read

Do you feel appreciated at work?

The 2015 Health and Well-Being Study recently released by O.C. Tanner revealed a number of truths about the relationship between feeling appreciated and well-being.

The survey of 2,363 people from around the world found that the more people felt appreciated at work, the more they felt better about other areas in their lives. From feeling less stressed and more in control to more inspired to pursue passions outside of work, when people feel their company appreciates them, their well-being, productivity, profitability and purpose are also amplified. More than three-quarters of these appreciated employees pursue passions outside the office, whereas a bit more than half of unappreciated employees have this work-life balance.

Not surprisingly, of the employees who say they feel appreciated at work, 89 percent say they are satisfied with their jobs. Not only is job satisfaction higher amongst employees who feel appreciated, but 80 percent of these employees agree that work is about more than simply making a living. Only 51 percent who don’t feel appreciated feel this way.

To find out how you can boost your employees' well-being, check out the infographic below.