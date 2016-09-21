Mark Zuckerberg

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Pledges $3 Billion to Curing and Managing Disease

Investments will include a bioscience research center, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous blood stream monitoring and a map of cell types in body.
Image credit: Reuters | Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan.
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday pledged more than $3 billion toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime."

Investments will include a bioscience research center, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous blood stream monitoring and a map of cell types in body.

(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Alan Crosby)

