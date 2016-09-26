Why You Can Never Give Up Hope

What would you try if you knew you were eventually going to succeed?

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” -- Thomas Edison

Not that it would be easy or just happen without effort.

But that you would work and try and fail and try and fail and then succeed.

The truth is... you’re already there.

You’re already at the point of “just about to succeed.”

Even if you’re in the dark. Even if you’re at rock bottom. Even if you’re stumbling around clueless right now.

There’s one thing that makes all the difference between the failures that hold people back and the failures that push people forward.

And that’s hope.

“When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” -- Harriet Beecher Stowe

