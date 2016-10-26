Leadership Qualities

7 Leadership Qualities of All Great Leaders

Do you have what it takes to be a great leader?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Leadership Qualities of All Great Leaders
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the years, great leaders have risen to the forefront of our daily news and history books and made their mark in the world. But when you take a step back and observe, you’ll realize that most of these heroic figures share many of the same leadership qualities; in essence, they had figured out the formula for leadership success.

The infographic below highlights seven of the qualities that all great leaders have. How do you measure up?

Do you have what it takes to be a great leader? Download my free Leadership Questionnaire.

Brian Tracy is Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. He is the top selling author of over 70 books, including Eat That Frog, a New York Times Best Selling book. In addition, he has written and produced more than 500 audio and video learning programs, including the worldwide, best-selling Psychology of Achievement, which has been translated into more than 28 languages.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership Qualities

22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Leadership Qualities

9 Signs It's Time for You to Step Down as a Leader

Leadership Qualities

The One Thing He Thought He'd Never Share: How Ryan Dossey Pushed Past Fear to Lead a Happier, More Successful Life