7 Leadership Qualities of All Great Leaders

October 26, 2016 1 min read

Over the years, great leaders have risen to the forefront of our daily news and history books and made their mark in the world. But when you take a step back and observe, you’ll realize that most of these heroic figures share many of the same leadership qualities; in essence, they had figured out the formula for leadership success.

The infographic below highlights seven of the qualities that all great leaders have. How do you measure up?

Brian Tracy is Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. He is the top selling author of over 70 books, including Eat That Frog, a New York Times Best Selling book. In addition, he has written and produced more than 500 audio and video learning programs, including the worldwide, best-selling Psychology of Achievement, which has been translated into more than 28 languages.