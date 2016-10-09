12 Reasons You Should Let Your Employees Play Games (Infographic)

October 9, 2016 1 min read

Work can be stressful -- long hours, long to-do lists, tight deadlines. With all the chaos, it’s on leaders to do what they can to prevent burnout among employees. It's not an easy task, but there is one simple solution: games.

An infographic by Liberty Games shows the health and business benefits of having games available at your office. From boosting motivation to enhancing employee morale, there are lots of benefits a fun work environment provides.

Foosball and air hockey have been shown to relieve stress, while table tennis can develop tactical thinking and increase concentration.

So why not let your employees have some fun? Check out Liberty Games’ infographic below to learn more.