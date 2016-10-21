What a Bunch of Blockheads! Internet Outraged at MetLife Firing Snoopy.

October 21, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's the end of an era. MetLife yesterday announced that Snoopy and the Peanuts crew would no longer be part of the company's marketing strategy.

“We decided to transform the MetLife brand because our company is undergoing a pretty significant transformation," Richard Hong, senior vice president of global brand and marketing at MetLife, said in an AdWeek article.

We want to be a trusted partner to the people & companies we serve - our new logo is a symbol of that commitment: https://t.co/nQjQJj1EJ8 pic.twitter.com/5nNKwO8x2A — MetLife (@MetLife) October 20, 2016

The change was brought about after the company found that its consumers were “overwhelmed with the pace of change and are looking for a trusted partner to help them navigate these changes.”