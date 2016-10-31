Apple

Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros

But they automatically start-up when you open them.
Image credit: Engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Aside from the ports that didn't make the cut, there's something else that Apple's taken away from its new MacBook Pro family: the startup chime. Yep, it's taken out the F-sharp chord that accompanies the boot-up whirr of previous MacBooks, and that's at least partially because the late-2016 MBPs (all three of them), will turn themselves on and boot up when you open them. So while the power button still turns the machine off, there's no need to use it to turn it on.

This means your new MacBook won't blare out said startup chimes when it's opened up in public places or mid-meeting. According to Apple, the automatic start-up (as in, not from sleep mode), kicks in when you start up your MacBook Pro by opening it or plugging it in, when connecting it to power while the lid is open, and even when it's closed if you've connected the machine to an external display.

Pingie, which discovered the change in Apple's support notes, added it brings (at least part of) the MacBook series in line with the rest of the Apple product family: there's not startup noise on iPhones, iPads or the Apple Watch. And here's all those startup chimes, all in a row:

