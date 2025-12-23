Skip the Subscription: Get Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for Less Than $35

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small-business owners and entrepreneurs know the drill: software subscriptions add up fast. Between project management tools, accounting software, and communication platforms, those monthly fees can quietly drain your budget. Microsoft 365 alone runs $69.99 per year for basic access, and that’s a recurring cost that never stops.

But here’s a smarter play for your bottom line. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows offers a one-time purchase that gives you lifetime access to all the essential productivity tools your business needs, without the ongoing subscription headache.

For $34.97, you get the full professional suite: Word for proposals and contracts, Excel for financial modeling and data analysis, PowerPoint for investor pitches, and Outlook for email management. The package also includes Teams (free version), OneNote for project planning, Publisher for marketing materials, and Access for database management. That’s eight Microsoft applications for less than the cost of two months of Microsoft 365.

High-end productivity apps

This isn’t some stripped-down version, either. Office 2021 Professional includes the ribbon-based interface professionals know and trust, with all the formatting tools, customization options, and features you need to create polished documents, compelling presentations, and detailed spreadsheets. Whether you’re crunching numbers for quarterly reports or designing client proposals, you get enterprise-level functionality without enterprise-level costs.

The math is simple: spend $34.97 once, or spend $69.99 every single year. Over five years, that’s a savings of more than $300. For bootstrapped startups and lean operations watching every dollar, that difference matters.

The license installs on one Windows PC (Windows 10 or 11) and is verified through Microsoft’s official partnership program. You’ll receive your redemption code instantly via email, and setup takes about 15 minutes.

