Science

MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

The Department of Homeland Security is about to get a green thumb.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants
Image credit: Tania Ciolko / EyeEm
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
2 min read

Popeye always said spinach could help protect us from evil-doers such as Bluto, but this is taking things up a few notches. OK, a few thousand notches.

The journal Nature Materials reports that researchers at MIT have bio-engineered a plant that can detect explosives and then send out a warning signal.

Related: MIT Researchers Take on Slow Wi-Fi

How? The G.I. greens are first outfitted with tiny cylinders of carbon. As the spinach absorbs air and water from its surroundings, these tubes will react to any nitroaromatics (the chemicals commonly used in explosives) and emit a fluorescent signal. That signal then gets picked up by an infrared camera and sent to a computer or phone, which then sends an email.

Yes, this badass plant will email you.

Related: Use This Green Beret Morning Routine to Feel Energized All Day

“Plants are very good analytical chemists,” Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT, said in a statement. “They have an extensive root network in the soil, are constantly sampling groundwater, and have a way to self-power the transport of that water up into the leaves.”

But are they really up for the task of bombing detection?

Related: Innovation Is Revolutionizing the Future of Work

Strano insists yes. “Plants are very environmentally responsive,” he said. “They know that there is going to be a drought long before we do. They can detect small changes in the properties of soil and water potential. If we tap into those chemical signaling pathways, there is a wealth of information to access.”

 

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Science

What's a Cause of Stock Market Crashes? Too Much Testosterone, Science Says.

Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA