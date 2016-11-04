Taco Bell

Taco Bell to Have 9,000 U.S. Outlets by the End of 2022

The Yum Brands unit, which currently operates about 7,000 locations in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015.
Image credit: Reuters | Mike Blake

1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Taco Bell Corp., a unit of Yum Brands Inc., said on Friday it would increase the number of restaurants in the United States to 9,000 and create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2022, just four days after its parent completed the spinoff of its China unit.

Taco Bell, which currently operates about 7,000 units in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

