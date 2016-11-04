Elon Musk

Elon Musk: AI Could Destroy the Internet

Let's be honest, that's a surprise to no one.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It's no secret that Elon Musk, the modern day mad scientist behind SpaceX and Tesla, is a bit wary about the future of artificial intelligence.

He recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the fairly widespread internet outage that occurred earlier this month, thanks to a hack on Dyn, a company that monitors traffic for a lot of the major websites.

This isn't the first time that Musk has had some dark prognostications about how AI could go awry. He's characterized super smart robots as possibly more dangerous than nuclear weapons, and even donated $10 million to the Future of Life Institute, an organization whose mission is to make sure that AI helps humans rather than harm them.

Musk is far from the only high profile tech industry titan that is concerned about AI: Stephen Hawking and Steve Wozniak are right there with him. Of course, it's really anyone's guess whether the robots are plotting to take over. But then again, we could all be living in a video game simulation anyway, so who's to say?

