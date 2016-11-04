Leadership

7 Quotes About Leadership From Walter Cronkite

Here are insights from the iconic anchorman, who would have turned 100 today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Quotes About Leadership From Walter Cronkite
Image credit: CBS Photo Archive | Getty Images
American broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite broadcasts the news on the CBS Morning Show, New York, New York, March 4, 1954.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Legendary journalist Walter Cronkite anchored the CBS Evening News for 19 years starting in 1962. He was on the news desk for some of the most transformative moments of the last century --  the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal.

Even after he retired, he remained a fixture in America's living rooms, sharing his passion for science, space and history through other series and documentary films.

Related: The Most Powerful Advice Entrepreneurs Ignore

Throughout his storied career -- which was honored with a Peabody Award, Emmy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom --  he was known as the most trusted man in America.

Cronkite, who died in 2009 at 92, is remembered as a media icon. Read on for the illustrious newsman's thoughts on ambition, hard work and leadership.

1. "I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do. Those of us who are living today can influence the future of civilization."

2. "I can't imagine a person becoming a success who doesn't give this game of life everything he's got."

3. "There is no such thing as a little freedom. Either you are all free, or you are not free."

4. “In seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story.”

5. “The least of us is improved by the things done by the best of us, because if we are not able to land at least we are able to follow."

6. "Success is more permanent when you achieve it without destroying your principles."

7. “I never had the ambition to be something. I had the ambition to do something.”

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Keeping Connected

10 Successful Women in STEM & Tech Share How They Are Balancing Life and Work During Covid-19

Leadership

How One Franchise Company President Makes Better, Faster Decisions During Uncertain Times

Leadership

8 Books to Help Plan Your Next Steps as a Leader