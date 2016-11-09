Hillary Clinton on Why Failure Should Not Hold You Back

November 9, 2016 2 min read

In a graceful concession speech in New York City on Wednesday, Hillary Rodham Clinton brought her historic campaign to a close with some valuable advice about how to contend with failures and setbacks in the course of your career.

After thanking her family, her running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, her campaign staff and volunteers across the country, Clinton reflected on what she had learned in her decades of service.

"I've had successes and setbacks and sometimes painful ones," she said. "Many of you are at the beginning of your professional, public and political careers. You will have successes and setbacks too. This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it."

Clinton also encouraged unity.

"I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future," she said. "Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power."

She wrapped up her speech emphasizing the importance of continuing to work hard, pursue every dream and opportunity and have the strength and courage of your convictions.

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, that's advice we can all take to heart.