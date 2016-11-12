November 12, 2016 1 min read

There’s plenty to learn every day. But trying to learn everything can be overwhelming.

If you want to dig deep into a particular topic in a short amount of time, there are some ways you can speed up your process.

From setting an agenda, testing yourself regularly and paying attention to your surroundings, there are a number of methods you can use to become a faster learner. Check out writemypapers.org’s 25 Ways to Learn Faster infographic below.