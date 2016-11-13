46 Facts You Should Know About Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

November 13, 2016 1 min read

Entrepreneurship is on the rise. Today, there are more than 400 million entrepreneurs around the world -- that means one in every 18 person owns a business, according to statistics compiled by dealsunny.com.

That number is only growing. Many people are leaving their nine-to-five jobs to pursue their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Of course, entrepreneurship is not easy. The average founder’s salary is less than $55,000 a year and they’re usually working 66 hours a week. Don’t let that scare you though. Startups will fail and startups will thrive. The ones that thrive not only mean success for the founder, but for the economy as well, as more jobs are created.

So if you’re thinking about embarking on your entrepreneurial adventure, there are a number of things to take into account. The location of your business is a major aspect, as well as why you’re starting it.

Take a look at these 46 facts that every entrepreneur should know, by dealsunny.com.