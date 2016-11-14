Opportunity

Why You Should Believe Anything Is Possible

The sky is the limit -- dream big.
Why You Should Believe Anything Is Possible
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I’ve been doing a deep dive into my mindset, beliefs, spirituality and meditation this week in India. I’m excited to share with you what I’m learning.

But today I wanted to take a minute to share a positive perspective from this week’s presidential vote in the U.S.

If Donald Trump can get elected as president of the United States, anything is possible. It’s just the truth.

No matter how you feel about what happened this week, I want you to think about what is possible for you. Because there truly are no limits.

Join me in 5 Minute Friday, Episode 405 of The School of Greatness.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

