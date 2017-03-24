7 Tools That Make Interactive Content Creation Easy

Interactive content is fast becoming the go-to strategy for the biggest brands in the world. According to a survey by Content Marketing Institute, 53% of marketers already use interactive content, and they expect that number to rise:
Interactive content is content that requires people to actually engage, instead of just read or watch. The most popular example of interactive content is the online quiz, but that’s just scratching the surface.
Here are seven tools you can use to easily make all kinds of interactive content for your marketing campaigns.
1. Apester
Apester is a tool that allows you to easily create polls, surveys, personality tests, video quizzes, and a whole lot more to engage with your audience. Embed your creations into your regular blog content to create a truly interactive experience.
Big brands like CNET, The Huffington Post, and Fox Sports have endorsed and used the tool. Here’s an example of how Fox Sports put it into action:
As the world’s largest content engagement platform, Apester can help you create native advertisements that actually capture attention. It’s a great tool to help improve your storytelling and avoid the pitfalls of ad blocking for your content.
2. Brackify
Brackify is a tool specifically designed to help you create interactive voting brackets. Once you create a bracket, you can embed it into your page or link back to a bracket page.
Here are some ideas for brackets you can make with the tool:
Best stocking stuffers
Who’s the #1 NBA point guard?
Funniest dog YouTube video
Most delicious Portland food cart
Brackify is a great tool because not only does it encourage engagement, it adds an element of competition to your content. This keeps people coming back to your site for more.
I love how you can also include a countdown timer on the competition to add a sense of urgency.
The tool is self-promoting, mobile-compatible, and integrated with social media.
3. Engageform
Engageform is a super intuitive tool to create quizzes, surveys, and polls. The platform offers an impressive array of visual customization options to make your content really stand out.
You can also easily embed and share your quiz, survey, or poll on your website or social media. Once people start interacting, you’ll get detailed reports of audience feedback, stats, and lead information.
Create the kind of interactive content that makes sense for your business, including personality quizzes, TV show polls, hotel ratings, knowledge quizzes, satisfaction surveys, and more.
If you’re into marketing automation, Engageform is the tool for you. It integrates with many major platforms, including Hubspot, MailChimp, and SalesManago.
4. Mapme
Mapme is a creative tool that allows you to make interactive 3D maps with integrated photo galleries and a built-in video player. You can embed them on your site and share them on social media to encourage engagement.
You create the map based on your own interests, and your audience can then add new locations and content to it.
Here are some ways Mapme has been put to work already as interactive, community content:
LA’s 20 Hottest Restaurants
Game of Thrones Filming for Season 7
Guide to Farmers Markets in Central NJ
United Way’s Disaster Response India
World Surf Championship Tour
And here’s a look at Obama’s Historic Visit to Cuba, created by the White House:
5. SnapApp
If you’re looking for an all-in-one tool for your interactive content creation needs, I think SnapApp is the best option out there. With this tool you can create assessments, interactive videos, calculators, interactive infographics, quizzes, contests, and more.
Here’s an example of one of their interactive white papers:
You can check out all their examples here.
The tool lets you easily publish your content on any channel (web, email, mobile, blog, landing pages, or social media). SnapApp closely monitors how your audience interacts with your content, tracking and reporting on more than 30 metrics.
SnapApp can also easily integrate with your marketing automation tools, such as Eloqua, Marketo, Hubspot, and Salesforce.
6. WebyClip
WebyClip is a must-have tool for ecommerce marketers looking to enhance their videos.
WebyClip allows viewers to interact with items as they appear in a video. They can easily click on the product and get directed to the purchase page.
The tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify products in a video or photo and matches them to your store catalog. By exploring your products in video format, viewers can see the detail, motion, and texture of it in action.
The tool can also help you find user-generated content around the web (demos, tutorials, product reviews, etc.). Use WebyClip’s VideoCurator tool to curate, syndicate, and optimize this content for visual marketing.
7. Vizia
Video is probably the most powerful content type marketers can use. But use a tool like Vizia, and you can take it to the next level.
Vizia helps you create more engaging videos by adding questions and quizzes to collect feedback while people watch.
The tool makes it easy to quickly add multiple choice questions, polls, and short answer questions into your videos. Vizia videos integrate everywhere, including blogging platforms, e-commerce stores, and site builders.
I think the best part for marketers is that you can gate your quiz results to capture leads in the process.
Or maybe this is the best part: it’s 100% free.
Brands are creating more content every year, but engagement continues to decline. That’s why interactive content is the marketing solution we all need.
