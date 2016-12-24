Infographics

9 Ways to Make Your Customers Happy (Infographic)

Happy customers are a core component of a healthy, profitable company.
Customer satisfaction is vital to keeping your company afloat. Without customers, how would you make any money? Bad customer service can cost a business a lot. Just this year, poor customer service cost businesses in the U.S. $83 billion. And not only does it affect companies' profits, but it can also result in lost clients and a bad reputation.

If you’re worried about money and wary of an investment in good customer service -- here’s a hopeful statistic: 86 percent of consumers say they would pay more for a better customer service experience.

From simply asking your customers how their day is to sending handwritten notes -- there are a number of ways your company can boost customer happiness. To learn more, check out Headway Capital’s infographic below.

December 2016

