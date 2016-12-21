10 Free Online Tools Every Entrepreneur Should Know About

If you are going to start a business, you should make best use of your limited budget and try to bootstrap as much as possible. Therefore, take a look at the below free tools which will make your life easier and help you take-off your business right away.
1. Launchrock
Launchrock helps you to build a simple “launching soon” web page and allows your potential customers to sign up your email list. In this way, you can get a list of people interested in your business long before you actually launch your website.
2. Madmimi
Madmimi is great for email marketing. It makes it easy to create, send and track emails online. It is free up to a certain amount of contacts and lets you send unlimited emails for free.
3. Google Analytics
Google Analytics is one of the best tools for all businesses. It lets you track your website’s visitors, see how long they have visited your website, which pages they’ve visited and from which location they are from. It has more specific features as well which lets you create custom goals and even do a/b testing for a new home page.
4. Hiver
Hiver turns your Gmail into a helpdesk. You can track your tasks in a sidebar and assign them to your teammates. It is free to use up to three users.
5. SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a great surveying tool not just for entrepreneurs but for everyone. Its interface is very simple. You can design, create, publish your survey in minutes and then, Survey Monkey analyzes your results for you.
6. Evernote
Evernote makes it easier to save your notes in any format and share it with anyone you want. You can then reach these notes from any device because they are saved on the cloud.
7. Slack
Slack is a messaging app for teams. It lets you organize work related messages in one place. It also allows you to share files, images and spreadsheets with anyone you want.
8. Dropbox
Dropbox is great not just for business use but also for personal use. It gives you 2GB of free space so that you can keep your important stuff on cloud and access those files from any device you want.
9. Google Hangout
Google Hangout makes it easy for everyone with a Gmail address to make a video conference. You can also share your desktop and let others see your screen during a hangout.
10. Trello
Trello lets you organize projects of any size. You can organize your work on cards, make comments and even assign others tasks.