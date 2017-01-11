These 4 Books Changed These Leaders' Lives and Businesses for the Better

Oprah isn’t the only visionary with reading recommendations. Four leaders reveal the book that changed their life and business for the better.
Image Credit: Simon & Schuster
“This Lincoln biography shows that he was a genius leader. He welcomed dissenting opinions and facilitated a collaborative environment. This has become a cornerstone of my managerial style and our company culture.” -- Bill Creelman, founder and CEO, Spindrift Beverage Co.
Image Credit: Farrar, Straus, and Giroux
“It presents the results of a series of psychological experiments that go a long way toward illuminating the irrational behavior many of us exhibit every day. Thinking in terms of how people actually behave informs almost all my decision-making in both my personal life and business.” -- Anthony Casalena, founder and CEO, Squarespace
Image Credit: Bantam Books
Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse
“It is the essence of the journey-of-happiness-to-enlightenment story -- money, beauty, the simple journey of seeking self. I can read it over and over and always come away feeling more at peace.” -- Dr. Abdur Chowdhury, cofounder, Aura
Image Credit: Bard Press
The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results by Gary Keller
“It’s about focusing every day on reaching one larger goal, and in doing this, everything else becomes unnecessary. To get real traction, you must focus on things small enough to change and big enough to matter, one step at a time.” -- Tyler Haney, founder and CEO, Outdoor Voices