How Millennials Spend Their Money to Make Statements (Infographic)

Whether you’re wearing a certain brand, building a house or even paying for a monthly gym membership, you’re making a statement. Everyone makes statements -- it’s how we spend our money and how we express and define ourselves.
Today, more than any other group, millennials are leading the trend in statement-making.
This highly image-conscious group is known for dropping big bucks on everything from designers to academics to charity causes. In fact, there is a variety of ways millennials -- and people in general -- are making statements. Today, 40 percent of millennials have tattoos. Millennials donate on average $481 to charities every year. Millennials even spent $26 billion on diamond jewelry in 2015.
Take a look at Busy Beaver’s infographic “How Millennials Make Statements” below to learn more.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more