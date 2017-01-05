How You Can Launch a Career Hacking Systems for a Living

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with StackCommerce so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
While hackers have been around since the dawn of the Internet, it’s incredible to see the rate and scale at which data breaches are afflicting large companies. Just look at the list of hacks that were uncovered in 2016 alone:
Oracle fell victim to hackers that used malware to scrape login data as it was being entered into its systems.
Yahoo saw a whopping half billion of its user accounts compromised.
LinkedIn experienced something similar, with 117 million accounts hacked.
In light of this, the term “ethical hacking” is less of a conundrum than it sounds. Many large, established companies are now willing to pay a premium to secure their IT systems. And with the old motto “It takes a thief to catch a thief,” the latest IT security training should include hacking prevention methodologies — starting with learning how hackers attack in the first place.
Course bundles like this IT Security & Ethical Hacking Certification Training prep users for not one, but three respected certifications. That includes the new CompTIA Security+, CEH and CCNA Security certifications, all recognized industry-wide as badges wielded by pros who have mastered the art of protecting systems from a multitude of attacks.
Buy it here and receive your certifications within four to six weeks, after an investment of one to three hours per week, to get started in your career in IT security today.
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.