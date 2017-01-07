How 36 of the World's Top Business Leaders Stay in Shape (Infographic)

It’s the New Year, and you know what that means -- goal-setting time. For many, diet and exercise are at the top of the priority list.
If you don’t know where to start or how to get motivated, take it from some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world who always make time for their health.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson takes time out of his busy schedule to run, swim, lift weights, practice yoga or even kitesurf. From ClassPass co-founder and CEO Payal Kadakia to Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers, a surprising number of these business leaders lace up their running shoes every day.
There are plenty of ways you can make exercise a part of your life this year. Check out how 36 of the world's top business leaders stay in shape.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
