8 Must Read Books for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Refresh

One goal I typically set after the new year -- when I have had a chance to review other book lists -- is a new reading list to carry me through the long months. I like to include multiple titles, because I will often start books while still reading others. I do this so I can find correlations and connections between the different titles and ideas.
This year, my reading list is one that can help whether you are looking to improve your financial situation or health (check), make a major life or career change (check), work on your spirituality (check), or simply be entertained (check).
1. Peak: Secrets from the New Science of Expertise -- Anders Ericsson
You might already be familiar with the "10,000 hour" rule, which hypothesizes that that 10,000 hours of practice are needed to develop world-class skills in any field. The idea became popular after it was published in Malcolm Gladwell’s book, Outliers. The principle, however, is based on studies and science conducted by Anders Ericsson, who in Peak, released in 2016, goes into details and provides tips to readers on how to apply the idea of "deliberate practice" properly in order to master any skill you endeavor to learn.
2. Smarter Faster Better: The Secrets of Being Productive in Life and Business -- Charles Duhigg
In Smarter Faster Better, Charles Duhigg expands on his previous best seller, The Power of Habit, to share ideas on how people can be more productive. Habits, he explains, are not the key to productivity. Instead, habits are decisions you stop making and become automatic, while productivity is the process of taking control of your decisions, not through reaction but rather a conscious decision that you are in charge of them.
3. The Entrepreneurs Book of Actions: Essential Daily Exercises and Habits for Becoming Wealthier, Smarter, and More Successful -- Rhett Power.
This book, written by successful entrepreneur and coach, Rhett Power, is a daily devotional based on his extensive experience and that of several other successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. Readers are lead through 53 weeks of habit forming actions meant to help aspiring entrepreneurs reach their professional and personal goals. It also provides tools and processes that will encourage sustainable growth and success.
4. Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers -- Tim Ferriss.
Written by the legendary motivator and well-known self-help author, Tim Ferriss, Tools of Titans provides an insider's look to the lives of a few famous and well-known billionaires. Readers will gain insights about the habits of these highly motivated individuals, including morning routines, daily habits, and health and mind regimen. It also discusses and provides tips for several pitfalls to avoid.
5. Head Strong: The Bulletproof Plan to Activate Untapped Brain Energy to Work Smarter and Think Faster-in Just Two Weeks -- Dave Asprey.
Self improvement and sustainable good habits require time and discipline to master. Head Strong, written by the trend setting creator of The Bulletproof Diet, Dave Asprey, focuses on an intense session of biohacking and training your brain to become sharper, smarter, faster, and more resilient -- just what you need to at least make it through January with your resolutions.
6. Mind Over Meds: Know When Drugs Are Necessary, When Alternatives Are Better – and When to Let Your Body Heal on Its Own -- Andrew Weil.
One of the most respected doctors in the world, Andrew Weil, introduces a new book that helps link the practice of sharpening your mind with that of renewing your body -- holistically. Proclaimed as a book for "anyone who is sick and tired of being sick and tired," this book will help teach you about good and bad medications and the true necessity for them while providing tips for more holistic recovery methods.
7. There Is No Good Card for This: What to Say and Do When Life Is Scary, Awful, and Unfair to People You Love -- Kelsey Crowe and Emily McDowell.
If 2017 is even a fraction as crazy as its predecessor, we are sure to run into a number of obstacles that will make us question the fairness of life. Kelsey Crowe’s and Emily McDowell’s entertaining new book is your guide to dealing with life’s unexpected surprises and unplanned challenges, providing readers with ideas and tips (with a healthy balance of well placed humor) on how to deal when bad things that happen to good people. It is especially well suited for those who too easily find excuses for deviating from their resolutions.
8. Underground Railroad -- Colson Whitehead
No read list is complete without at least one reading election meant to entertain. In this case, my fictional pick by Colson Whitehead, which rose to best selling status almost as soon as it was released (thanks to Oprah), follows a slave named Cora who, at the age of 15, escapes from the Georgia plantation on which she was raised via the Underground Railroad. The Underground Railroad in this book, however, is a literal railroad with underground tracks and locomotives making stops in different states. Although a bit deep, it sounds like an enticing and exciting escape from reality.
My hope is that these books will help me -- and you -- refocus our minds and bodies toward a productive year. Let us know what you think and what is on your reading list on Twitter at @Entrepreneur. Happy reading.
