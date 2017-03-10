How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company

Creating a profitable business wasn't enough for this entrepreneur -- he wanted to feel good about what he was producing.
Brian Leventhal is the co-founder of urban winery and hospitality venue Brooklyn Winery, based in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Good wine doesn't have to come from Napa Valley. Levanthal has made it his mission to expose New Yorkers to local wine by using grapes sourced from the Finger Lakes region of New York -- an area in need of some financial help.
Related: Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals
By supporting upstate farmers, the company is able to positivally impact the area economically. Leventhal has made community and social impact core values of Brooklyn Winery, while also educating New Yorkers on the intricacies of wine making and provide income to an underserved area.
For other entrepreneurs looking to incorporate their community into their mission, Leventhal suggests looking at the type of impact they can make and who they can help. "Adding that social impact to your business model will not only help you from a pure business perspective, but you’re going to feel good about what you’re doing," he says.
Related: 3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
To learn more about how this entrepreneur helps communities in his state, click play.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more