Don't Miss These Great Deals on Electronics, Computers, TVs and More

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Welcome to TechBargains' weekly deals where they feature the best deals on electronics, computers, TVs and more. Act fast as stock is limited and these discounts will not last.Samsung 55" 7-Series 4K UltraHD LED Smart HDTV w/ HDR for $749.99 (Was $1699.99)
This Black Friday deal just came back in time for playoffs and the Super Bowl with 45% off list price. This well-reviewed 2016 TV and has the two big advancements you want: 4K and HDR support. For $550 you may not be able to do better on a name brand TV with all these features.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Adjustable between 5 to 52.5lbs) for $236.00 (Was $339.99)
Replace an entire rack of weights with these Bowflex Dumbbells. You can select the weight you want within 2.5lbs, so you don't waste time looking for the set you want. These are the lowest price on Amazon and typically sell for closer to $280 or $290 on sale.
TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Federal + State for $39.85 (Was $59.99)
Tax software only gets more expensive as tax filing deadlines approach. At a shade under $40 it is the lowest price we expect to see on TurboTax. TurboTax is highly recommended for the easy to use interface and comprehensive walkthrough of all your taxes, both federal and state. The business and premier versions (for those with investment income or are self-employed) are also well discounted over 30% off.
Beat PowerBeats 3 Wireless Water Resistant In-Ear Headphones for $149.99 (Was $199.99)
These PowerBeats 3 are one of the best-rated wireless headphones you can buy. When you run low on battery a quick five-minute charge will give you an hour of battery. They are quality headphones that are easy to use, have good build quality and sound great. It is everything you would expect from a product from an Apple-owned company.
Cheetah Mounts TV Mount with 10ft HDMI Cable and Level Bubble for $18.17
Use code: 667ERJQA. At $20 this is probably the best TV mount you can buy. It has a high quality powder coated steel frame, includes a 10ft HDMI cable and even includes a level so that you don't have to wonder if you TV was mounted crooked.
Ammo Crate Weather Resistant Utility Storage for $13.29 (Was $18.76)
It's a new year and what better way to start off your resolutions by organizing with these awesome ammo crates. They are weather resistant so you won't have to worry about water damage, designed to be stackable, and double latches for a secure seal and best of all made in the USA.
Polaroid Cube HD 1080p Action Camera $59.99 (Was $96.99)
Don't drop a few hundred on a GoPro when this well reviewed Polaroid action camera will do the job at a fraction of the price. These are built to survive and its small size makes it easy to bring with you anywhere.
YI Wireless Home Surveillance Camera for $29.49 (Was $44.99)
This is one of the best prices on a 720p wireless surveillance camera. You won't have to pay any monitoring fees like more expensive name branded cameras. You can easily buy multiple cameras for the same price as one Nest camera.
Duduma Polarized Sports Superlight Frame Sunglasses for $8.99 (Was $29.98)
Use code: E7HPAV36. Polarized sunglasses carry a price premium compared to your regular run of the mill sunglasses. These are fantastic at eliminating glare in situations like driving, boating or outdoor sports. For only $9 you can buy a couple and never worry about losing a pair of hundred dollar shades.
For more great deals go to TechBargains.com
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.