Wendy's Brings the Sass in 2017

Whether for complaining, complimenting or asking a question, social media has become a great way for individuals to connect with corporations. Unfortunately, in many cases, people abuse this power and use social platforms to bash brands instead. Well… Wendy’s has had enough. And it’s not afraid to tell you what’s up.
So, if you’ve got an insult in mind, forget about complaining to Wendy’s customer service on social media. That is, unless you’re seeking a sassy remark from the fast food giant.
Last week, Twitter user @NHRide responded to Wendy’s tweet about its “fresh, never frozen beef,” retorting that Wendy’s does freeze its beef and that the slogan is “a joke.” Wendy’s fired back. Apparently taking the comment to heart, the company gave a nice schooling to the person bashing its long-standing promise of “never frozen beef.”
The conversation went viral -- and put Wendy’s new ‘tude in the spotlight. This debacle only marked the beginning of Wendy’s newfound sass. After the public back-and-forth, others tested the fast food chain, trying to stir a response with their own complaints and insults. Wendy’s responded ruthlessly.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
