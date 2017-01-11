Technology

Proof Wearable Tracks Alcohol Levels

Milo Sensors' wristband requires a disposable cartridge to analyze your sweat.
Proof Wearable Tracks Alcohol Levels
Image credit: Proof via PC Mag
  • ---Shares
PCMag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Whether out for a night with friends or quietly celebrating at home, it can be hard to self-monitor alcohol intake. But thanks to Milo Sensors, you don't have to.

The startup is creating "the next generation of wearable biosensors that gain blood-level insights in a non-invasive way," its website says.

 
 

The way is Proof, a wrist-worn biometric sensor that tracks your blood alcohol level without needing to blow into a breathalyzer or take a blood test. Sync the dime-sized sensor to a smartphone for real-time, customizable notifications.

Proof -- named for the measure of the content of ethanol in an alcoholic beverage -- looks like a generic fitness tracker, but instead of counting calories, it calculates alcohol content for 12-plus hours.

Milo Sensors' device relies on a disposable cartridge, attached magnetically to the underside of the band; the patent-pending accessory converts perspired alcohol into an identifiable level. The wristband then lights up and vibrates once you reach a pre-selected blood-alcohol-content limit -- a warning to stop drinking, or face the consequences in the morning.

A rechargeable battery lasts up to four days of continuous use (a sure sign you have a problem).

Interested drinkers can sign up online for product updates and pre-order details. A release date and retail price have not yet been revealed.

In August, researchers at the University of California, San Diego developed a temporary tattoo that tells the user their blood alcohol level. The technology looks like a small circuit board, but analyzes sweat and communicates wirelessly with a handset or smartwatch to determine your level of intoxication.

More from PCMag

AceProject

Zen Planner

NationBuilder

Stephanie Mlot

Stephanie began as a PCMag reporter in May 2012. She moved to New York City from Frederick, Md., where she worked for four years as a multimedia reporter at the second-largest daily newspaper in Maryland. She interned at Baltimore magazine...

Startups Technology News and Trends Alcohol
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox