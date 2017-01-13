Flight 666 Flies to HEL on Friday the 13th

England news organization The Daily Mail reports that Finnair flight AY666 took off today from Copenhagen and safely landed at the Helsinki Airport.
To be clear, on Friday the 13th, flight 666 flew to HEL.
(If you are the superstitious type, you may want to throw some salt over your shoulder and make sure you're not about to walk under any ladder right now.)
RT reports that Finnair has been making flight 666 for many years and that it gains a lot of popularity when it falls on Friday the 13th. (The last time was on May 13, 2016.)
Finnair Pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto, quoted by RT, says, "It has been quite a joke among the pilots. I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."
If you were flying to HEL, would you purposely choose or purposely avoid going on the 13th? We wouldn't have a problem with it, but we'd probably take a second look to see if any of the passengers were wearing hockey masks.