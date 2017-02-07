4 Unique Tools to Get You Out of the Office and Enjoying Life

Worried about time away from your business? Worry no more.

For most entrepreneurs, the reason they dive headfirst into a potential money-making idea is to build a better life for themselves -- one filled with a new kind of freedom, allowing them to take complete control of things en route to personal fulfillment.

The reality of the undertaking, however? If you’ve worked for yourself in any capacity, you know firsthand that things are rarely as stress-free as originally imagined. Instead of lengthy vacations and waking up to a booming bank account, endless cups of coffee are needed just to get by.

Truth be told, there’s a reason the terms "hustle" and "grind" are most commonly associated with entrepreneurship. Those words paint an accurate picture of what things are like. But today, we are turning our attention to something equally as important. We're going to talk about getting out of the office and enjoying the life you’re working tirelessly to build and maintain. Seriously, let loose for a bit! And no, this doesn’t mean giving a new TV streaming service a test run on the couch late at night.

Stop and think for a moment. If your dream journey has been put on hold time and time again by your career, now is the time to get away. If you are concerned about getting away for a few days, the following four tools can greatly help:

1. Baarb.

That money you plan to spend while out of the office? Sure, you could save it, but why not travel? When it comes to finding the right travel accommodations, you’ll need more than a travel site to help you nab the best deals. This is where Baarb comes in.

Baarb is a hotel and accommodations recommendation site that’s based both on the needs of travelers and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. What’s most interesting about Baarb’s unique platform is that the more you interact with it, the more refined its results become.

Unlike the hectic nature of your day-to-day dealings with your business back home, Baarb is anything but unpredictable. Simply log in, fire off a few quick search queries on your desktop or mobile device, and book your next getaway adventure. It truly is an all-inclusive, one-stop shop.

2. Mint.

This won’t come as much of a surprise, but starting and scaling a business takes some serious capital. As such, entrepreneurs often convince themselves that the best way to keep their brands on the up and up is to penny-pinch like a madman. But this mentality gets in the way of having fun.

Don’t get me wrong. As an entrepreneur myself, I’m just as much onboard with tight finances as the next guy, but there’s certainly a smarter way to go about doing things. You’ve heard of Mint, right? Basically, Mint is a tool that allows you to intelligently manage your personal finances.

And it's not just for rent, utilities and groceries. It helps with the sexy stuff, too. Using Mint, the next time you decide to head out for some well-deserved R&R, map out exactly how you plan to fund it. Not only does Mint help you set aside travel funds, it tracks the money you’ve spent, too.

3. Packing Pro.

It doesn’t matter how ready to let loose you are, without the right items, you’ll be flat out of luck. For this reason, consider taking advantage of Packing Pro before boarding a plane, train or automobile. With this app onboard, you’ll never forget things.

If you’re anything like me, the packing process is a nightmare. I’ve always prided myself on packing light, which is great when struggling to meet the demands of strict airlines. Still, thanks to Packing Pro, it’s nice to know that I’ve started the journey of a lifetime with the right stuff.

To do this, Packing Pro helps travelers create customized lists of everything they need. And if you happen to feel lost, simply consult Packing Pro’s pre-set packing templates for men and women. Whether it be for work or pleasure, Packing Pro has tons of lists to keep you prepared.

4. FlightTrack 5.

While it’s technically possible to snorkel in a remote, tropical setting or hike the Himalayas without having ever set foot on a plane, when it comes time to make globetrotting happen, more than likely, you’ll take to the air. To avoid a hellacious experience, use the FlightTrack 5 app.

FlightTrack 5 is a must-have for all due to its ability to all but eliminate the unpredictability of air travel. From providing you with detailed airport terminal maps to updating you on sudden changes in flight times, with FlightTrack 5, you’re always well-informed and up-to-date.

FlightTrack 5 also gets beyond the normalcy of most travel apps. For example, the app consults past weather patterns and airline-specific delay trends to give you an idea of what’s likely to come. It can even give you an idea as to how much leg room you’ll have. Not bad, eh?

Lastly, unlike most travel apps, once your vacation is over and you’re back at work, you won’t need to remove it from your phone. It deserves a permanent spot on your home screen. Why? Well, as a businessperson, you’re no stranger to air travel, and this tool will always come in handy.