Get Google's New Daydream VR Headset for Only $50

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Welcome to TechBargains' Weekly deals, where they feature the best deals on electronics, computers, TVs and more. Act fast as stock is limited and these discounts will not last.
Vizio 60" E-Series 4K UltraHD 120Hz LED HDTV (E60-E3) for $699.99 (Orig. $969.99)
For well under $1,000, you can get this big 60" Vizio TV upgrade in time for the Super Bowl. Vizio has quickly become one of the most popular brands of TVs for their high qualities featured at aggressive prices. Vizio's new Smartcast app will let you stream from your smartphone, watch blur free action with the 120Hz refresh rate and rest assured your TV won't go out of date with 4K resolution. A similarly configured TV from Samsung could easily cost you more than $1,000.
Google Daydream View VR Headset for $49.99 (Orig. $79.99)
VR gaming headset can cost well upward of $500 however you can now get the Google's more accessible VR headset for only $50. It will work with any Daydream-enabled smartphones so that you can experience VR immersive games, movies, and more.
Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i5-7200u Kaby Lake 1080p 13.3" Laptop with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and InfinityEdge Display for $899.99 (Orig. $1099.99)
Use code: 100off999. At only 2.8lbs this is one of the sleekest and best reviewed PC laptops you can get. It has excellent build quality, plenty of power and unlike Apple you wouldn't be out a month of rent trying to pay for it.
QCY Q29 Wireless Earbuds In-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth 4.1 for $35.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Use code: FMZ98NNK. If you want the sleekness of Apple's AirPods without the $160 price tag then consider this well-reviewed copycat from QCY. They feature the newest Bluetooth 4.1 standard, 12-hours of talk or playtime and even include a storage case when not in use.
Naipo Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat for $35.99 (Orig. $69.99)
Use code: NaipoGF1. After a tiring, stressful day, nothing beats a good neck massage. At $35 this is a steal compared to more recognizable brands that can cost upward of $90. We've gifted these for multiple holidays and they are a present that still sees use year after year.
Dell WD15 Dual-Monitor USB Type-C Laptop Dock w/ 130W Adapter + $50 Dell Gift Card for $129.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Getting the productivity from two monitors is difficult for any laptop without a dock. Thankfully Dell has a dock that will work for any laptop including Apple MacBooks through the USB Type C port. For any other PC you can connect through the far more common VGA or HDMI. At $130 not including the gift card it is one of the best prices on a docking station that will work with newer laptops with the newest USB type C.
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Extra Firm Foam Roller $27.49 (Orig. $54.99)
Foam rollers are all the rage to aid in muscle recovery, loosen tight muscles and improve flexibility. We use one of these daily to help with tight quads and shoulder muscles from sitting more than eight hours straight. These GRID foam rollers are more compact, denser and contain a grid pattern to help roll through muscle kinks.
For more great deals go to TechBargains.com
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.