Google's Virtual Reality Film Has Been Nominated for an Oscar

It's the first time a VR film, as well as Google, has been nominated.
Google's virtual reality film Pearl has been nominated for an Oscar in the best animated short film category, according to Mashable.

Pearl, released in May 2016, is one of Google's "Spotlight Stories," where "storytelling and VR meet," its YouTube channel says.

The animated film follows a musician and his daughter in a car, their home, as he travels the country pursuing his dreams whilst trying to create a stable life for her.

You'll need a VR headset to watch it in 360 (it's available for free on the HTC Vive, according to Mashable) but you can watch it in 2D on YouTube (watch in full below).

Google is not the only tech company nominated for an Oscar this year -- Amazon became the first streaming service in history to be nominated for the most prestigious category, "best picture," for Manchester by the Sea, which was also nominated in five other categories.

