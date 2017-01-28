15 Modern Office Furniture and Layout Trends (Infographic)

Office culture and layouts have evolved tremendously over the past few years, thanks in part to the startup and tech world. Layouts that feature comfortable creative spaces, collaboration-focused work stations and an overall fun environment is a trend that is here to stay.
While Silicon Valley startups were the first to debut this type of office environment, it has now caught on with companies of all sizes and across a wide range of industries. It's a trend that I personally see becoming even more popular -- the benefits of this type of office environment are hard to deny.
Check out the infographic below by Rove Concepts that highlights fifteen popular modern office furniture and layout trends that you can get some inspiration from to help transform your current office into a more productive and creative space.
