Borrow Tom Brady's Trick For Visualizing a Super Bowl Success

Reader Resource
Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours.
Learn more »
While many of us have been counting down the days to Sunday’s big game, that's nothing compared to Tom Brady. The New Englands Patriots quarterback has been watching the clock since last February.
Related: The Extraordinary Power of Visualizing Success
After the Patriots lost in the AFC Championship last year and missed their chance to play in the Super Bowl, Brady made it his goal to get there next year. He installed a Super Bowl countdown clock in his home gym and has been visualizing this goal for nearly a year now. This motivation method seems to have worked.
“This is not a July to January or February endeavor for him,” Brady’s father Tom Brady Sr. told CSNNE. “This passion comes from a whole bunch of hard work, and the hard work is driven by the passion."
Related: The 10 Things You Must Do to Achieve Your Goals
There’s only six days until the Patriots take on the Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston. And this countdown clock has not only helped Brady count the minutes and seconds until this moment, but it’s a motivator that’s kept him proactive all year-round.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more