Failure

Accept and Embrace Failure With 'The Other F Word'

Make failure not just a lesson to be learned but a cultural transformation that accelerates growth and engagement.
Image credit: TradePub
3 min read
Great innovators don’t fear failure. They learn from it. They build on it.  Failure can be a game-changing strategic resource that can help you and your organization achieve the greater success you crave. Grab your free copy of The Other “F” Word eBook to learn practical approaches to use failure to your advantage.

The Other "F" Word shows how successful leaders and teams are putting failure to work every day; to re-engage employees, spark innovation and accelerate growth. Authors Danner and Coopersmith—with their rare blend of senior-level executive experience, global advising, teaching acumen and cross-discipline perspective—share these valuable new practices, and show how they can improve results across your organization. This book features a practical, seven-stage framework to liberate failure as a force to advance your leadership agenda. Failure doesn’t need to be feared or revered, but it does need to be respected and understood if it is to be put to work effectively.

The Other "F" Word shows you how to:

  • Start an open, productive conversation about failure across your organization
  • Reduce the fear of failure that stifles initiative, creativity and engagement
  • Anticipate, prepare for and respond to failure so you can leverage it when it happens
  • Harness failure as a catalyst to drive innovation, improve performance and strengthen culture

This eBook offers practical suggestions for how savvy leaders can turn failure from a regrettable reality into a resource for resiliency.

Note from the authors: Everybody wants to talk about success. But nobody wants to talk about failure. Failure benefits no one when it is the unmentioned elephant in the conference room. We teach about innovation, leadership, strategy, and entrepreneurship. This book offers you specific ideas on what you can do with failure to improve your odds of success.

Grab your free ($17 Value) copy today.

